10 festive moments you don’t want to miss at BurJuman Mall this season

If you’re looking for that unmistakable Christmas feeling in Dubai, the kind with snowfalls, twinkling lights, festive music, hands-on activities and a little holiday sparkle, BurJuman Mall has embraced the season in full.

Running from 12 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, Right in the Heart of Festive Wonder transforms the mall into a lively winter destination filled with free activities, festive performances, family experiences and plenty of seasonal charm. Whether you’re planning a day out with the kids, a meet-up with friends or a quick festive gifting run, here’s ten things waiting for you this season.

1. See the iconic white Christmas tree in all its glory

BurJuman’s signature Christmas tree returns this year, shimmering with holographic accents and glowing at the centre of the mall in all its white, wintery glory. Even if you missed the grand lighting ceremony, the tree remains a must-see attraction throughout the festive period and sets the tone for the celebrations unfolding around it.

2. Enjoy daily snowfall – yes, indoors

Dubai’s winter may be mild, but BurJuman brings a touch of snowfall to the season twice a day. At 7pm and 9pm, the Main Atrium fills with gently falling snow and carol music, creating a moment that feels warm, nostalgic and picture perfect.

3. Let the kids get creative at the Craft Corner

From 13 December to 4 January, weekday evenings at the Craft Corner offer families a chance to unwind with festive creativity. Children can make ornaments, decorate little holiday keepsakes or simply explore seasonal arts in a festive, engaging setting.

4. Meet Santa in his festive study

Santa’s Corner is open for you to take pics every day; however, Santa and his Elves will be there from 20 to 25 December, inviting young visitors to meet Santa, pose for photos and drop their handwritten letters into Santa’s Post Box. It’s one of the most charming family moments the mall offers each year.

5. The many festive photo spots

Alongside the main tree, BurJuman has introduced several festive installation points that are perfect for photos. A whimsical carousel on Level 2 and the glowing Megan Ball on Level 1, alongside festive décor all around, making it a striking setting for reels, family portraits or holiday greetings.

6. Catch free live festive celebrations & dance under the snow, every Saturday

On 20 December, 27 December and 3 January, the Main Atrium becomes a stage for celebration nights. Performances range from ballet-inspired sequences and acrobatics to LED dance, with each evening ending in a lively “Dance Under the Snow” moment that brings everyone together.

7. Look out for roaming parades on Sundays

Every Sunday, the mall comes alive with roaming festive performers including crystal ballerinas, toy soldiers on stilts, snow angels with LED wings, a cappella quartet, and others who weave through the walkways and spread seasonal cheer. Parades take place on 14, 21 and 28 December, with winter-themed entertainment continuing into the New Year on 4 January.

8. Shop the Winter Bazaar with 30+ festive vendors

Until 11 January, Level 2 transforms into a bustling Winter Bazaar featuring more than 30 vendors offering festive treats, seasonal gifts, home décor and artisanal finds. It’s a relaxed, enjoyable way to browse for holiday must-haves.

9. A Diamond Surprise for Festive Shoppers

Anyone who spends AED 300 in a day can enter the digital raffle for a chance to win up to AED 60,000 in Liali Jewellery vouchers, with ten winners selected across the campaign, add a little sparkle to your festive shopping at BurJuman Mall.

10. Make your festive gifting easy with in-mall gift wrapping

If you’re picking up presents for friends, family or even a little treat for yourself, BurJuman’s wide mix of retailers makes festive gifting simple. And for a seasonal touch, shoppers who spend AED 100 anywhere in the mall can have their purchases wrapped at the elf-staffed gift-wrapping station, adding a bit of fun (and convenience) to the holiday rush.

Make BurJuman Mall part of your festive season

From Santa visits and creative workshops to snowfall moments, weekend performances and a bustling Winter Bazaar, the festive programme at BurJuman Mall offers plenty to experience throughout the year-end season. It’s a relaxed, accessible way to enjoy some holiday spirit whether you’re visiting with family, friends or exploring on your own.