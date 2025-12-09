Christmas from afar: OFWs share what they really wish for this holiday season

For many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Christmas often means celebrating thousands of miles away from their loved ones. Despite the distance, their hearts remain close to home, and they go above and beyond to make the holidays special for their families. Whether it’s carefully choosing gifts, sending balikbayan boxes filled with goodies, or making sure every little detail brings joy to those they love.

But this year, it’s time for a change in perspective. It’s time we ask the question: What do OFWs really want for Christmas?

Amid all their selfless giving, it’s time to celebrate OFWs and find out what truly makes their Christmas bright. Here’s what they shared in The Filipino Times’ Tanong ng Bayan post.

Money

For many OFWs, money remains a practical and heartfelt wish, not for themselves, but so they can provide for their families even from afar.

“Kasi pag maraming pera, mabibigyan mo na lahat ng pamilya,” a netizen shared.

Others said even a simple bonus makes a difference: “Bonus lang okay na para may pambayad ng tuition fee,” or “Pamasko sa mga batang namamasko,” showing how their financial wishes are focused on giving and caring for loved ones.

Holiday trip

Some OFWs wish for a holiday getaway, not just for adventure but for a much-needed break from their busy and often stressful routines. One shared their dream of visiting Jerusalem or Egypt, a chance to relax, recharge, and create memories outside work. For many who work long shifts or multiple jobs, even a short trip is a rare opportunity to step away from the daily grind, unwind, and enjoy the festive season in a new environment.

Reuniting with family

Perhaps the most touching wish is the chance to reunite with loved ones. Many expressed longing for airline tickets so they could celebrate Christmas with their families in the Philippines, while others hoped to bring their families to the UAE to be together for the holidays.

One shared, “Mayakap at makasama ang anak ko at mama ko dito sa Abu Dhabi,” expressing the longing for simple moments together. Truly, being present with family during the holidays is irreplaceable.

Good health

Health is another major priority, both for themselves and their loved ones. One OFW wrote, “Good health po para sa family ko at masaya lagi at walang sakit na nararamdaman,” while another mentioned needing medicine for a year following heart surgery.

Being far from home, OFWs often rely on wishes and prayers to ensure their families stay healthy, since they cannot be there to care for them directly. For those working long, physically demanding hours or managing multiple jobs, good health—both for themselves and their loved ones—is essential not only for carrying out daily responsibilities but also for fully enjoying the holiday season.

Peace of mind and world peace

Finally, many OFWs hope for peace of mind, a calm and stress-free heart amid the pressures of work and life abroad. Some also mentioned wishing for stability and safety in the world, reflecting concerns about global events while managing personal responsibilities from afar. During the festive season, having a sense of calm and reassurance helps them focus on family, rest and the little joys that make Christmas meaningful, even while far from home.

This Christmas, the wishes of OFWs shine a light on the true spirit of the season—simple yet meaningful hopes that reflect giving, caring, and sharing love across the miles. Despite being far from home, they never forget their families, keeping the holiday spirit alive through their selfless gestures and thoughtful acts of love.