From Angono to Pangasinan to UAE: The Filipino engineer behind some of the Middle East’s major master plans

Growing up in Angono, every morning, Ramil Abulencia Biador would rise before sunrise to help his father feed the pigs while quietly dreaming of a life far beyond their small home. He didn’t know then that those early mornings would shape the engineer who now designs master plans across the Middle East.

Biador grew up as an only child in a family that valued hard work above all else. His father worked as a piggery caretaker, earning just enough to support the family and his education, while his mother ran a small store to make ends meet.

“During weekends, I would help my mother in our small store, and every day I traveled by tricycle to attend public school in Antipolo. Life was simple, but I had a dream. I wanted to become a successful electrical engineer,” he shared with The Filipino Times.

Early responsibilities

That dream never wavered, even when life demanded early responsibility. At just 19, Ramil became a family man, juggling the challenges of supporting his own household while pursuing his college degree.

“It was difficult, but I succeeded because of my parents, and of course, because of my loving and supportive wife,” he said, recalling how his parents helped him provide for his young family as he continued his studies.

Today, Ramil serves as an Infrastructure Consultant and has been working in the UAE for 17 years. He specializes in designing electrical (medium and low voltage), telecom, and road lighting systems for infrastructure projects, including water systems.

Among his notable works are the dry utilities design for the Southern Dunes Hotel 14 and Golf Course & Residential Villas in the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia; as well as key developments in the UAE such as Saadiyat Marina & Promenade Development, Motor City Park Residences, and the DEWA Research and Development Center and Laboratory.

A life-changing trip

Biador’s turning point came in 2013 when he joined an international consulting company based in the UAE. It was there that his manager recognized his potential and opened doors to life-changing opportunities that would propel his career in the competitive engineering industry.

But the real twist came in 2022, when he was forced to take a three-month leave due to business challenges while many were still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. During that period, his company was hired by a government entity in Abu Dhabi, and he was invited to a site visit on a private island—a trip that would unexpectedly change the course of his career.

“During the collection of data on the island, one local who was assisting us asked if I was interested in working there. I just said, ‘Why not?’” he recalled.

At first, I thought it was a joke,” he continued. “Until one day, he called to make his offer official. I didn’t realize he would be my future boss.”

Proof of professionalism

Biador went on to upgrade his credentials to become a Professional Electrical Engineer and has since contributed to landmark projects across the Middle East—including the Red Sea hospitality development, 9,000 residential units in Qatar, and several master-planned communities in the UAE that are now fully operational.

“After receiving the TFT Watchlist Award, my professional confidence was boosted. Large companies in the market started reviewing my profile,” he shared.

Being part of the TFT Watchlist Awards is not just recognition—it’s a proof of professionalism and belief,” he added.

For Biador, success is no longer measured solely by professional achievements but by his ability to provide for his family and inspire others.

Currently, he actively supports the programs and initiatives of the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE) both in the Philippines and the UAE, empowering the next generation of professionals to pursue excellence in the field of electrical engineering.

Before, I couldn’t afford to build my own house. Now, I have one, along with cars and the opportunity to travel abroad. But more importantly, I can help motivate fellow Filipinos to strive for excellence,” he said.

Full of gratitude

Gratitude, he insists, has been the cornerstone of his journey. From the unwavering support of his parents and family to the guidance of mentors who believed in his potential, Biador’s path has been shaped by people who stood by him through every challenge.

“Thank you, and I love you!” he said with emotion.

To young Filipinos carving their own path, Ramil offers a simple but powerful message: “Do not stop learning and earning experience to achieve your success.”

Seventeen years as an OFW have taught him that perseverance, faith, and seizing opportunities can transform even the humblest beginnings into extraordinary achievements. Today, as one of TFT’s Top Engineers in the Middle East, Biador stands as a beacon of inspiration—not just for the engineering community, but for every Filipino chasing their dreams abroad.