Sacrificing for family, chasing a dream: The journey of one of Abu Dhabi’s top Filipino architects

Today, Paul Peter Son Rico Rigor stands as a successful architect in the United Arab Emirates, with more than a decade of experience shaping skylines through landmark residential and mixed-use towers, hotels, institutional, business, commercial and recreational projects. His dedication abroad has earned him remarkable milestones.

In 2016, he placed 3rd in the Special Professional Licensure Board Examination for Architects in Abu Dhabi, a breakthrough that strengthened his confidence and credibility. He later earned his MBA in Dubai with Second Honors, proving his ability to balance family, career, and further studies. Paul also went on to become a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), member of International Associate – American Institute of Architects (Int’l. Assoc. AIA), leading teams through large-scale development projects, and mentor younger Filipinos pursuing their own careers overseas.

But behind these milestones lies a path of sacrifice. Alongside every success was the ache of distance—and the enduring hope that all his efforts would one day give his family the life he always believed they deserved.

His parents’ sacrifice

Long before he left for Abu Dhabi, Paul had already seen what sacrifice meant through his parents. Unlike many who chased careers overseas, his parents chose to stay in the Philippines, prioritizing to nurture their children’s dreams instead of their own.

His parents’ gave Paul something he would carry for life—a strong sense of belonging, deep gratitude, and a love for home. Yet it also framed the dilemma he would later face: when it became his turn, Paul chose the opposite path. Choosing to be apart from his family was painful, but in his heart, it was his way of honoring his parents’ sacrifices—by making sure their efforts were not in vain, and by giving his family the opportunities his parents once set aside.

Building a career abroad

Leaving home was one of the hardest decisions I ever made,” Paul told The Filipino Times. “I knew I was chasing a dream, but it came with months of loneliness—missing birthdays, school recitals, and the small moments with my children that I couldn’t be there for.”

Still, knowing he could provide for his family made the sacrifice feel worth it.

He had built a stable life and was supporting his loved ones, but everything changed when the pandemic struck. Projects were delayed, teams were stretched thin, and he faced pressure from all sides—not just for his career, but for the safety of his family back home. Salaries were adjusted, some colleagues were laid off, and uncertainty became a constant companion. Paul recalls long hours ensuring each project succeeded, knowing that one misstep could have major consequences.

Through it all, Paul pressed on. “It was never just about the buildings I was designing. It was about building a life for my family, and that kept me going.”

Turning challenges into triumphs

During the pandemic, Paul took a new role at a different company, hoping it would advance his career. Instead, he faced a harsh environment.

During the pandemic, I faced long hours, relentless pressure, and a culture of criticism that tested both my skills and my resolve,” he recalled.

Amid these challenges, being an awardee at The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards became a turning point for him.

It reshaped how I saw myself, how I carried my identity as a Filipino, and how I viewed my role in the larger community of architects, engineers, and fellow professionals abroad,” he said.

The recognition reminded him that his efforts were not in vain and reaffirmed that success is not only personal but also an opportunity to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

Resilience that inspires

Many overseas workers face doubts, financial challenges, and the loneliness that comes with being far from home. Paul, however, showed that Filipinos are capable of achieving on the international stage despite these struggles. His success is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to resilience, hard work, and Filipino talent that garners respect from international colleagues.

A particularly meaningful aspect of this honor is its impact on his family. Seeing his four sons follow in his footsteps has been one of Paul’s proudest and most heartwarming moments. “Every parent hopes to be a role model for their children,” he shared. “Being able to influence my children positively by example—that is the most fulfilling part of this journey.”

A message to Filipinos everywhere

Paul knows the pressure of proving oneself in a competitive world. “I’ve been through moments of doubt, questioning whether the sacrifices were worth it,” he said. “There were times I felt the odds were stacked against me.” Yet he wants to remind Filipinos, whether at home or abroad, that every challenge can become the foundation of future success.

“Your dreams are valid, no matter how distant they may seem. Start where you are, with what you have, and trust that every effort, no matter how small, contributes to something greater,” he said. “You are leaving a legacy with every step you take, and you have every reason to be proud of being Filipino—our values, resilience, and talent can shine on the global stage.”