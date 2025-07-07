Filipino nurse receives gift from UAE President for service during COVID-19

A Filipino nurse in the UAE has received a special token of gratitude from none other than UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in recognition of his selfless service as a frontline healthcare worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a TikTok video posted by @tito.michael89, Tito Michael shared his surprise and gratitude upon receiving a gold coin and a letter of appreciation—an initiative from the UAE leadership to honor the bravery and dedication of medical frontline workers.

He shared that the letter, which accompanied the coin, expressed the President’s appreciation to those who played a vital role in the country’s pandemic response.

“It says here, ‘To all of our frontline heroes, it is a great privilege to extend my sincere and heartfelt thanks to you for the vital role that you played in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,’” he read in the video.

Tito Michael recalled how he served as a team leader in the ICU of his facility, stepping up during a time when critical care nurses were urgently needed. He said he had no idea how he managed to survive the ordeal, describing it as one of the most difficult periods in his nursing career.

“There were so many adjustments, and every shift was full of uncertainty,” he continued. “Every single day, every single shift, lagi kaming nawawalan ng pasyente, and it was completely devastating.”

He also opened up about the anxiety he felt each time he went to work, and how prayer became a source of strength amid the daily emotional toll.

“Grabe na lang talaga yung pag-pray ko every time ako papasok sa trabaho kasi hindi ko alam kung ano yung i-e-expect ko,” he added.

Despite the hardship, Michael said the experience taught him a valuable lesson—that believing in oneself is essential, especially during a crisis. He noted that while support from family and friends is important, personal resolve is what ultimately sees someone through.

As of writing, the video garnered 350K views and 11.5K reactions, earning praises both from Filipinos and Emiratis.

“Emirati here — You’re not just frontliners, you’re apart of us too. You have no idea how much we respect and appreciate you. I hope you know we have so much love towards all of you nurses. You were and still are our heroes,” a TikTok user commented.