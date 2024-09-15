Four rare animals you can see at Dubai Safari Park

As the countdown to the opening of Dubai Safari Park’s sixth season began, animal and nature enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to experience the wildlife sanctuary’s latest attractions and offerings. A leading wildlife destination in the UAE, Dubai Safari Park showcases over 3,000 animals across 78 mammal species, 50 reptile varieties, and 111 bird species. In our previous articles, we discussed must-do activities at the park and offered some tips for your visit. But did you know what can make your trip to Dubai Safari Park even more special? You can see some rare and exotic animal species there. Here are four of them: Arabian Oryx

The Arabian oryx, the national animal of the United Arab Emirates, is a species once considered extinct in the wild over 50 years ago. But thanks to successful conservation efforts, it has been reintroduced into its natural habitat and can now also be seen thriving at the Dubai Safari Park.

It is the largest mammal in the Arab desert regions, characterized by its long, straight horns and glossy white coat. The Arabian oryx is a desert antelope known for its strength and grace and has even inspired some Arab poets.

Siberian Tiger

Siberian tigers (also called Amur tigers) are critically endangered yet may be the world’s largest cats, according to the National Geographic. They are native to the temperate forests of the Russian Far East and some parts of China.

They are known for their distinctive orange coat with black stripes and their powerful, elegant build. It is said that fewer than 500 Siberian tigers remain in the wild. That is why the Dubai Safari Park is dedicated to their conservation, providing a protected environment that supports their well-being.

Komodo Dragon

The Komodo dragon, the largest living lizard in the world, is one of Dubai Safari Park’s most fascinating inhabitants.

Komodo dragons are reptiles that can grow up to 10 feet in length and weigh over 150 pounds, and can feed on a prey as large as a water buffalo. They can also swim as fast as they can run, up to 20 kilometers per hour.

They are endangered carnivores native to Indonesia. Recent studies have discovered that Komodo dragons’ teeth are coated in iron, which may offer insights into tooth evolution due to their similarities with dinosaur teeth.

African Elephants

African elephants are Earth’s largest land mammals, renowned for their impressive size, large ears, and long trunks. They are native to various regions across Africa and are considered to be social animals. They do their greetings and show affection to each other by wrapping their trunks together.

The savanna elephants, a type of African elephant, may even call each other by name, according to recent research published in the Nature Ecology and Evolution journal. Scientists see this as an intriguing revelation, offering new insights into elephant cognition.

Dubai Safari Park thus highlights its conservation efforts to safeguard these endangered species, while also providing a nurturing environment for them to thrive.