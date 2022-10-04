FeatureLatest NewsTFT News

United Architects of the Philippines – UAE Abu Dhabi Chapter inducts new set of officers for 2022-2023

The United Architects of the Philippines – UAE Abu Dhabi Chapter inducted their new set of officers for 2022-2023 during their 12th General Membership Meeting held at the Beach Rotana in Abu Dhabi last October 1.

The group’s event marks the first-ever maskless gathering conducted by a Filipino professional group in Abu Dhabi in the post-pandemic era, since the UAE authorities dropped the mask mandate in late September 2022.

Consul General Hon. Marford Angeles, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in the UAE, conveyed the greetings of H.E. Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana to the group of over 60 Filipino professionals and their guests, commending the efforts of Filipino architects whose hands molded and shaped the UAE into the first-world country that it is today.

uap abu dhabi induction 2022 2023 7
Consul General Hon. Marford Angeles, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General at the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in the UAE

“It’s always mentioned that even in the inception of the UAE, the first wave of Filipino professionals included Filipino architects. So you have already been an important part of UAE’s history. You have literally built the UAE into the sparkling city that it is today through innovation and technology,” said ConGen Angeles.

uap abu dhabi induction 2022 2023 8
Ar. Woderick M. Pareja (Vice President for Programs & Development), Ar. Kirby Zalameda (Past President & Board of Trustee), Consul General Hon. Marford M. Angeles (Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, Abu Dhabi), Ar. Arnold Alquero Datu (President), Ar. Michelle Luke C. Decena (Vice President for Operations)

“Truly, Filipino architects have made an indelible imprint in the country you call your second home. You have become an integral part of the success story of this country,” he added.

UAP National President Ar. Richard Garcia
UAP National President Ar. Richard Garcia

UAP-UAE Abu Dhabi’s officers for 2022-2023 were inducted by UAP National President Ar. Richard Garcia via Zoom video conferencing.

uap abu dhabi induction 2022 2023 5
Ar. Woderick M. Pareja (Vice President for Programs & Development), Ar. Catherine L. Alba (Secretary), Ar. Michelle Luke C. Decena (Vice President for Operations), Ar. Jonathan Y. Gregorio (Auditor), Ar. Jhela Jordine I. Venturanza (Treasurer), Ar. Arnold Alquero Datu (President).

The new set of officers will be led by Ar. Arnold Datu. Here’s the complete list of officers, as follows:

Executive Committee 
President Ar. Arnold. A Datu, uap
Vice President For Programs And Development Ar. Woderick M. Pareja, uap
Vice President For Operations Ar. Michelle Luke C. Decena, uap
Secretary Ar. Catherine Alba, uap
Treasurer Ar. Jhela Jordine Venturanza, uap
Auditor Ar. Jonathan Y. Gregorio, uap

Speaking to The Filipino Times, Ar. Datu is optimistic that the group will continue to help and develop fellow Filipino architects to unleash their potential and grow together, promoting the spirit of Filipino camaraderie.

“UAP Abu Dhabi Chapter was chartered with the strong foundation and six pillars solid supports from Past Chapter Presidents. We, as your incumbent officers together with the Executive Committee and Board of Directors, are the floors where you can place the ladder of your success and roofed by love,” said Ar. Datu.

uap abu dhabi induction 2022 2023 4
Ar. Arnold Datu, President of UAP-UAE Abu Dhabi Chapter

“We are your platform to support your professional development and uplift your career. Together, we will cover with love and with this, we are protected from hate and greed. We are better together,” he added.

uap abu dhabi induction 2022 2023 2
LEFT to RIGHT: Lea Mula, Maria Kristine Diosana, Gladie Penetrante, Rolaine Yatal, Yvette Mary Panlilio-De Jesus, Alexandra Chua-Arevalo, Rigina Jeanne Young, Ramon Amante.

UAP-UAE Abu Dhabi Chapter’s Board of Directors for FY 2022-2023 also took their oath on the same day, as follows:

Committee on Internal Affairs (CIA)
Director Ar. Maria Kristine B. Diosana
Deputy Director Ar. Arvin Grant M. Pang-ot
Adviser Ar. Alexandra R. Chua-Arevalo
Committee on Communication & Information (CCI)
Adviser Ar. Fortunato F. Ele Jr.
Adviser IPP Ar. Eleazar Jay-Jay T. Bertoldo
Committee on Programs, Events & Logistics
Director Ar. Rolaine N. Yatal
Adviser Ar. Leonila V. Robledo
Committee on Foreign Licensure Examination (FLEA) & on Education, Trainings & Affiliation (CETA)
Director Ar. Rigina Jeanne C. Young
Deputy Director Ar. Lea Hipolito Mula
Deputy Director Ar. Geoffrey N. Caisip
Deputy Director Ar. Ramon M. Amante
Adviser Ar. Leonila V. Robledo
Committee on Corporate & Social Responsibility (CSR)
Director Ar. Gladie S. Penetrantre
Adviser Ar. Leonila V. Robledo
Adviser Ar. Rosalyn B. Fernandez-Zalameda
Adviser Ar. Yvette Mary D. Panlilio-De Jesus
Philippines’ Coordinator Ar. Ruben G. Cunanan Jr.
Committee on Sports & Fitness
Adviser Ar. Jaypee V. Ricafort
Adviser Ar. Allaine Kristoffer G. Mañalac

UAP – UAE Abu Dhabi was first chartered in the UAE in 2010 and has since grown through the past 12 years.

