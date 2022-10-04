United Architects of the Philippines – UAE Abu Dhabi Chapter inducts new set of officers for 2022-2023

The United Architects of the Philippines – UAE Abu Dhabi Chapter inducted their new set of officers for 2022-2023 during their 12th General Membership Meeting held at the Beach Rotana in Abu Dhabi last October 1.

The group’s event marks the first-ever maskless gathering conducted by a Filipino professional group in Abu Dhabi in the post-pandemic era, since the UAE authorities dropped the mask mandate in late September 2022.

Consul General Hon. Marford Angeles, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in the UAE, conveyed the greetings of H.E. Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana to the group of over 60 Filipino professionals and their guests, commending the efforts of Filipino architects whose hands molded and shaped the UAE into the first-world country that it is today.

“It’s always mentioned that even in the inception of the UAE, the first wave of Filipino professionals included Filipino architects. So you have already been an important part of UAE’s history. You have literally built the UAE into the sparkling city that it is today through innovation and technology,” said ConGen Angeles.

“Truly, Filipino architects have made an indelible imprint in the country you call your second home. You have become an integral part of the success story of this country,” he added.

UAP-UAE Abu Dhabi’s officers for 2022-2023 were inducted by UAP National President Ar. Richard Garcia via Zoom video conferencing.

The new set of officers will be led by Ar. Arnold Datu. Here’s the complete list of officers, as follows:

Executive Committee President Ar. Arnold. A Datu, uap Vice President For Programs And Development Ar. Woderick M. Pareja, uap Vice President For Operations Ar. Michelle Luke C. Decena, uap Secretary Ar. Catherine Alba, uap Treasurer Ar. Jhela Jordine Venturanza, uap Auditor Ar. Jonathan Y. Gregorio, uap

Speaking to The Filipino Times, Ar. Datu is optimistic that the group will continue to help and develop fellow Filipino architects to unleash their potential and grow together, promoting the spirit of Filipino camaraderie.

“UAP Abu Dhabi Chapter was chartered with the strong foundation and six pillars solid supports from Past Chapter Presidents. We, as your incumbent officers together with the Executive Committee and Board of Directors, are the floors where you can place the ladder of your success and roofed by love,” said Ar. Datu.

“We are your platform to support your professional development and uplift your career. Together, we will cover with love and with this, we are protected from hate and greed. We are better together,” he added.

UAP-UAE Abu Dhabi Chapter’s Board of Directors for FY 2022-2023 also took their oath on the same day, as follows:

Committee on Internal Affairs (CIA) Director Ar. Maria Kristine B. Diosana Deputy Director Ar. Arvin Grant M. Pang-ot Adviser Ar. Alexandra R. Chua-Arevalo Committee on Communication & Information (CCI) Adviser Ar. Fortunato F. Ele Jr. Adviser IPP Ar. Eleazar Jay-Jay T. Bertoldo Committee on Programs, Events & Logistics Director Ar. Rolaine N. Yatal Adviser Ar. Leonila V. Robledo Committee on Foreign Licensure Examination (FLEA) & on Education, Trainings & Affiliation (CETA) Director Ar. Rigina Jeanne C. Young Deputy Director Ar. Lea Hipolito Mula Deputy Director Ar. Geoffrey N. Caisip Deputy Director Ar. Ramon M. Amante Adviser Ar. Leonila V. Robledo Committee on Corporate & Social Responsibility (CSR) Director Ar. Gladie S. Penetrantre Adviser Ar. Leonila V. Robledo Adviser Ar. Rosalyn B. Fernandez-Zalameda Adviser Ar. Yvette Mary D. Panlilio-De Jesus Philippines’ Coordinator Ar. Ruben G. Cunanan Jr. Committee on Sports & Fitness Adviser Ar. Jaypee V. Ricafort Adviser Ar. Allaine Kristoffer G. Mañalac

UAP – UAE Abu Dhabi was first chartered in the UAE in 2010 and has since grown through the past 12 years.