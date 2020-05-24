LOOK: PH frontliner gets hugged by her adorable dogs after 24-day duty

A doctor in the Philippines trended on social media after a video of her being excitedly hugged by her dogs following a 24-day duty went viral, GMA News reported.

The video, shared by Allan de Guzman, showed Dra. Lotis Casiple-de Guzman being swarmed by her little dogs right after she walked into the door—still donned in her uniform and surgical mask.

The dogs, named Maggie, Boogie, Gigi, Lily, Max, Princess, and Lala, became the doctor’s stress reliever after a long duty to help at the front lines of the battle against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

