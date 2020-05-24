Sunday, May 24, 2020

May 24 20, 11:49 am

PhilHealth clarifies over PHP8000 price for COVID-19 test kits

May 24 2020

Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) explained why their COVID-19 test kits were packaged at over PHP8,000 after being probed by senators. The Senate recently questioned the state insurer on why the price of their test kits was valued at PHP8,150 when other...

President Duterte adds Php1 billion for DOLE-AKAP program

May 24 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte has allocated another Php1 billion allocation for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides aid for Filipinos whose employment has been affected by the impact of the spread of the...

Worldwide COVID-19 recoveries now over 2 million

May 24 2020

Recoveries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue to increase as it has now reached over 2,112,864 fully-healed patients from around the world. Of this number, 361,239 are from the United States followed by Germany at 159,716, and Spain at 150, 376. Here are...

LOOK: PH frontliner gets hugged by her adorable dogs after 24-day duty

by | Feature

May. 24, 20 | 11:49 am

A doctor in the Philippines trended on social media after a video of her being excitedly hugged by her dogs following a 24-day duty went viral, GMA News reported.

READ ALSO: ‘Pinoy Hachiko’ dog waiting for a teacher who passed away goes viral

The video, shared by Allan de Guzman, showed Dra. Lotis Casiple-de Guzman being swarmed by her little dogs right after she walked into the door—still donned in her uniform and surgical mask.

The dogs, named Maggie, Boogie, Gigi, Lily, Max, Princess, and Lala, became the doctor’s stress reliever after a long duty to help at the front lines of the battle against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

READ ALSO: WATCH: PH coast guard rescues trapped dog in Batangas

