LOOK: PH frontliner gets hugged by her adorable dogs after 24-day duty

Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) explained why their COVID-19 test kits were packaged at over PHP8,000 after being probed by senators. The Senate recently questioned the state insurer on why the price of their test kits was valued at PHP8,150 when other...
President Duterte adds Php1 billion for DOLE-AKAP program
President Rodrigo Duterte has allocated another Php1 billion allocation for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides aid for Filipinos whose employment has been affected by the impact of the spread of the...
Worldwide COVID-19 recoveries now over 2 million
Recoveries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue to increase as it has now reached over 2,112,864 fully-healed patients from around the world. Of this number, 361,239 are from the United States followed by Germany at 159,716, and Spain at 150, 376. Here are...
President Rodrigo Duterte pens message of solidarity for Muslims in celebration of Eid al Fitr
President Rodrigo Duterte shares a message of peace and good tidings as Filipino Muslims and faithful from around the world celebrate the end of the Ramadan period, the Eid Al Fitr that begins today, May 24. Duterte hopes that the period of prayer has provided inner...
A doctor in the Philippines trended on social media after a video of her being excitedly hugged by her dogs following a 24-day duty went viral, GMA News reported.
READ ALSO: ‘Pinoy Hachiko’ dog waiting for a teacher who passed away goes viral
The video, shared by Allan de Guzman, showed Dra. Lotis Casiple-de Guzman being swarmed by her little dogs right after she walked into the door—still donned in her uniform and surgical mask.
The dogs, named Maggie, Boogie, Gigi, Lily, Max, Princess, and Lala, became the doctor’s stress reliever after a long duty to help at the front lines of the battle against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
READ ALSO: WATCH: PH coast guard rescues trapped dog in Batangas
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved