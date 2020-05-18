Monday, May 18, 2020

May 18 20, 11:56 am

UAE launches online platform to help businesses affected by COVID-19

May 18 2020

The UAE has launched an online platform to help businesses amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The Ministry of Economy has set up the knowledge platform to provide the latest developments on the pandemic in the country, as well as a set of proposals in...

Cigarette company launches tobacco-based COVID-19 vaccine

May 18 2020

British American Tobacco—one of the largest cigarette companies in the world—has introduced a new potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine ready for human trial. In a report by Times Now News, the company said the vaccine is made with proteins from tobacco and...

5th COVID-19 vaccine for trial in China – health official

May 18 2020

A health official in China said that the country already has a fifth potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine already in human trial, ABS-CBN News reported. According to National Health Commission deputy director Zeng Yixin, the said potential vaccine has so...

Share161
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
161 Shares

Customers asked to wear hats with long foams in German café for social distancing

by | Feature

May. 18, 20 | 11:56 am

Photo credit: CNN

A coffee shop in Germany has enforced social distancing through requiring customers to wear hats with pool noodles or long foams, CNN reported.

Café Rothe were allowed to resume business as Germany eases lockdown measures around the country. To mark its grand reopening, the owners distributed the hats to keep people apart.

“Today it’s like this: distance measurement. This was the perfect method to keep customers apart, and a fun one,” said owner Jaqueline Rothe in a Facebook post.

Rothe added that while it was a funny gag, it showed them how difficult it was to keep the required distance of 1.5 meters.

The owner noted that since the lifting of lockdowns, Café Rothe has only put 12 tables inside and eight outside—as compared to the 36 and 20, respectively, pre-coronavirus disease era.

Jobs

Latest News

UAE launches online platform to help businesses affected by COVID-19

UAE launches online platform to help businesses affected by COVID-19

May 18, 2020

The UAE has launched an online platform to help businesses amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The Ministry of Economy has set up the knowledge platform to provide the latest developments on the pandemic in the country, as well as a set of proposals in...

Cigarette company launches tobacco-based COVID-19 vaccine

Cigarette company launches tobacco-based COVID-19 vaccine

May 18, 2020

British American Tobacco—one of the largest cigarette companies in the world—has introduced a new potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine ready for human trial. In a report by Times Now News, the company said the vaccine is made with proteins from tobacco and...

5th COVID-19 vaccine for trial in China – health official

5th COVID-19 vaccine for trial in China – health official

May 18, 2020

A health official in China said that the country already has a fifth potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine already in human trial, ABS-CBN News reported. According to National Health Commission deputy director Zeng Yixin, the said potential vaccine has so...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
WATCH: Father meets newborn for the first time in UAE after global travel disruptions
Published On  May 18, 2020
CGI video of whale in Dubai Mall trends on social media
Published On  May 17, 2020
UAE to give creative freelancers, SMEs grants worth Dh15,000-Dh50,000
Published On  May 17, 2020
Close