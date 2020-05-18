Customers asked to wear hats with long foams in German café for social distancing

Photo credit: CNN

A coffee shop in Germany has enforced social distancing through requiring customers to wear hats with pool noodles or long foams, CNN reported.

Café Rothe were allowed to resume business as Germany eases lockdown measures around the country. To mark its grand reopening, the owners distributed the hats to keep people apart.

“Today it’s like this: distance measurement. This was the perfect method to keep customers apart, and a fun one,” said owner Jaqueline Rothe in a Facebook post.

Rothe added that while it was a funny gag, it showed them how difficult it was to keep the required distance of 1.5 meters.

The owner noted that since the lifting of lockdowns, Café Rothe has only put 12 tables inside and eight outside—as compared to the 36 and 20, respectively, pre-coronavirus disease era.