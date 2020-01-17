VIRAL: Incredible-looking modular tents installed at evacuation center in Laguna for Taal victims

Jan Faye Opeña | @Facebook

With the inhabitants nearby Taal Volcano’s danger zone fled for their safety, no one can deny their underlying anticipation for a comfortable place to stay despite being away from their home.

On January 15, a netizen identified as Jan Faye Opeña from Laguna posted some photos showing the organized tents at an evacuation site in Sta. Rosa.

She happily shared that one of the residents told her that they do not have to worry about the food supply in the shelter.

“Flex ko lang, ganda kasi. Kausap ko yung isa sa mga evacuees dito kanina and sabi niya maya’t-maya daw ang kain nila, hehe. Hindi nila problema dito ang foods. Sila po ay mga taga-Malvar, San Juan. Isang barangay sila,” she captioned.

Her fellow netizens couldn’t help but be in awe with the organized modular tents that are still in good condition.

“Pagkasama-sama, tulungan, kahit paano, aangat din tayo. Amen!” a user exclaimed.

“Super ganda ng tent nila. Ganyan dapat may division bawat pamilya. Sana lahat ganyan sa mga evacuation centers,” one lauded.

“Ang ganda naman[,] hindi magulo tingnan kasi may kanya-kanyang pwesto,” another commented.

Her Facebook post has garnered 13,000 reactions and 16,000 shares as of its posting.