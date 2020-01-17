VIRAL: Incredible-looking modular tents installed at evacuation center in Laguna for Taal victims

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has rescued a Filipina domestic worker in Kuwait after her post went viral recalling her employers' maltreatment. In a Facebook post, OFW Delia Solomon sought the help of netizens so that she could be rescued from her employers....
PAL issues advisory against phishing site
Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Friday warned the public against fake advertisement circulating online that offers a chance to win a free plane ticket. According to the advisory released by PAL, the bogus ad, which bears a PAL logo with the phrase "Home in the Sky", came...
DOLE offers jobs to workers affected by Taal eruption
The Labor Department is offering jobs for workers affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in Batangas. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that affected workers can earn minimum wage salary as volunteers in coordinating rehabilitation efforts for affected...
Help underway: Vehicles carrying relief goods for Taal victims clog SLEX
Vehicles stalled in slow traffic is an ugly sight but the bumper-to-bumper road situation on Saturday along the South Luzon Expressway put a smile on the faces of Taal victims and amazed lots of netizens. The tailback was not due to an accident; it...
With the inhabitants nearby Taal Volcano’s danger zone fled for their safety, no one can deny their underlying anticipation for a comfortable place to stay despite being away from their home.
On January 15, a netizen identified as Jan Faye Opeña from Laguna posted some photos showing the organized tents at an evacuation site in Sta. Rosa.
She happily shared that one of the residents told her that they do not have to worry about the food supply in the shelter.
“Flex ko lang, ganda kasi. Kausap ko yung isa sa mga evacuees dito kanina and sabi niya maya’t-maya daw ang kain nila, hehe. Hindi nila problema dito ang foods. Sila po ay mga taga-Malvar, San Juan. Isang barangay sila,” she captioned.
Her fellow netizens couldn’t help but be in awe with the organized modular tents that are still in good condition.
“Pagkasama-sama, tulungan, kahit paano, aangat din tayo. Amen!” a user exclaimed.
“Super ganda ng tent nila. Ganyan dapat may division bawat pamilya. Sana lahat ganyan sa mga evacuation centers,” one lauded.
“Ang ganda naman[,] hindi magulo tingnan kasi may kanya-kanyang pwesto,” another commented.
Her Facebook post has garnered 13,000 reactions and 16,000 shares as of its posting.
