Art as a Voice: 63Kolektib celebrates National Arts Month with two major Dubai performances

In celebration of National Arts Month—themed “Ani ng Sining: Katotohanan at Giting” (Harvest of Art: Truth and Valor)—the independent Filipino artistic powerhouse 63Kolektib is set to take the Dubai stage with two powerful productions. Rooted in the migrant experience, these shows aim to amplify the voices of those navigating life, labor, and creativity far from home.

The main event: Metro Diaries

Following a sold-out commission by The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, the ensemble is bringing their acclaimed work to Dubai. “Metro Diaries: Musings of a Collective Moving Experience” is a multidisciplinary fusion of spoken word, theatre, and movement co-presented by SIMA Performing Arts.

The performance invites the audience into the rhythmic, often overlooked moments of the daily commute—a space where personal histories and the city’s pulse collide. In keeping with their mission to reclaim silenced narratives, 63Kolektib (a nod to the Philippines’ international dialing code, +63) centers the lived realities of the Filipino diaspora through this immersive restaging.

Schedules: February 14, 2026: 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM February 15, 2026: 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

Venue: SIMA Performing Arts, Warehouse 38, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Tickets: https://ticketsfy.net/event/metro-diaries-musings-of-a-collective-moving-experience/

A Prelude to the Journey: Dayo at Jameel Arts Centre

Before taking over Alserkal Avenue, 63Kolektib will set the tone for the month as a guest performer for Jameel Arts Centre’s Creative Career Days. Aligning with the event’s theme, “Art as a voice: how do you use it?”, the collective will present:

Dayo: Rehearsal of Existence

This performance offers an intimate glimpse into the journey of art-making as migrants. Dayo (meaning “foreigner” or “visitor”) explores the constant act of balancing personal histories with professional realities. Through narrative fragments and movement, the piece invites the public to reflect on what it means to pursue a creative craft while navigating life in a foreign land.