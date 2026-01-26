EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Julie Anne San Jose shares snaps from UAE trip with Rayver Cruz, family

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin4 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Julie Anne San Jose/FB

Julie Anne San Jose recently gave fans a glimpse of her UAE vacation as she shared several photos from her trip with boyfriend Rayver Cruz on social media.

Joining the couple on the family getaway were Rayver’s brother Rodjun Cruz and Julie Anne’s sister, Joanna.

In the photos, they were seen enjoying some of the UAE’s most iconic attractions, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and Ferrari World on Yas Island.

Other snaps captured their desert safari experience and casual strolling around Old Dubai.

On February 7, 2026, Julie Anne is set to appear as a special guest at “Love Generation,” a pre-Valentine concert in Dubai headlined by OPM singer Michael Pangilinan.

Check out some of their snaps from their UAE trip:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@myjaps)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@myjaps)

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

