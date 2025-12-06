Cup of Joe turns Dubai into a universe; delivers ‘out-of-this-world’ OPM experience with Stardust Tour

Dubai became a portal to another world as OPM band Cup of Joe took the stage for the first time in the Emirates, bringing their global Stardust Tour to a high point with a performance that fans are describing as beyond magical.

On November 29, the five-member band—composed of Gian Bernardino and Raphaell Ridao on vocals; Gabriel Fernandez on lead guitar; CJ Fernandez on rhythm guitar; and Xen Gareza on keyboards—marked another significant step in their global journeyas thousands of fans filled the Coca-Cola Arena to witness them perform live.

A cosmic production worthy of the name “Stardust”

From the moment the lights dimmed and the first note echoed across the venue, the production transported the audience into a universe of stars, planets, and swirling cosmic imagery.

Organized by D&R Elegant Events, the audience felt a full sensory journey as the stage design, lighting, visuals, and sound blended seamlessly, transforming the entire arena into a galactic landscape that felt lifted straight from the band’s artistic universe.

Bright star projections and planet-like visuals filled the venue, symbolizing the band’s steady rise from humble beginnings in Baguio to becoming one of today’s most celebrated OPM acts.

Songs that struck deep

Cup of Joe performed a powerful setlist that showcased their evolution as artists, weaving together early anthems and recent releases.

From the breakup anthem “Multo,” and other hits like “Tingin,” “Misteryoso,” and “Estranghero,” to their newest release “Sandali,” each song brought waves of nostalgia, longing, hope, and warmth—proving that their music speaks to universal emotions.

The overwhelmingly positive feedback highlighted how meaningful it was for overseas Filipinos to witness an OPM act of this caliber in Dubai.

Bridging OPM and the diaspora

The success of this milestone event was made possible by D&R Elegant Events, whose commitment to delivering world-class Filipino concerts has consistently strengthened the presence of OPM in the UAE.

Bringing Cup of Joe to Dubai showed how the band and their team value their supporters around the world, and the Dubai leg felt like a deliberate embrace of the overseas Filipino community.