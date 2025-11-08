Bea Alonzo says her lifestyle remains independent despite relationship with Vincent Co

Actress Bea Alonzo said that her lifestyle has not changed despite being in a relationship with businessman Vincent Co.

Asked by reporters at a brand event in Taguig whether her relationship affected her lifestyle, Alonzo said, “Parang same pa rin naman ako. Saka hindi naman nagdedepend ‘yung lifestyle ko sa partner ko. Again, I live on my own terms.”

The “Widow’s War” star emphasized that everything she has is the result of her own hard work. “I can only speak for myself. Parang ilang taon ko din pinaghirapan ‘yung buhay na meron ako ngayon, monetarily and mentally,” she said.

Alonzo was previously the subject of pregnancy rumors after a viral birthday photo showed her looking fresh and glowing. In September, she also addressed speculation about an engagement with Co, saying she had “nothing to clarify.”

The actress first confirmed her relationship with Co during the GMA Gala last August.

When asked about her return to acting, Alonzo said she is currently focused on her business and personal life, but remains open to the right project.

“Right now, I’m focused on my business and personal life. But it will come. Kapag dumating ‘yung tamang proyekto,” she said.

She added, “Alam mo naman ang mga artista may itch ‘yan. Kapag nakita mo ‘yung tamang proyekto, parang kahit na kalmado ako ngayon, I will get out of my shell to do something.”