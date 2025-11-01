Julia Montes calls Coco Martin her “Greatest Blessing” on his 44th birthday

Actress Julia Montes penned a heartfelt message for her longtime partner, actor-director Coco Martin, as he marked his 44th birthday.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Nov. 1, Montes shared a photo of what appeared to be their intimate dinner date, along with a touching birthday message.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday! You are our greatest blessing and my truest home,” she wrote.

She went on to express her well-wishes for the Batang Quiapo lead star, adding, “May this year bring you more peace, joy, and everything you’ve worked so hard for. So proud of you.”

Montes and Martin publicly confirmed their relationship in 2023, with the actor revealing that they had already been together for 12 years.

The couple has since worked together on various film and television projects and currently co-produce the ABS-CBN primetime series Batang Quiapo, which Martin also stars in.