Filipino creativity shines in Dubai as Aaronic Atelier unveils “The Good and Evil” at Fashion Factor’s 12th edition

Filipino creativity once again took the spotlight at the Fashion Factor 12th Edition: The Vault, as Aaronic Atelier unveiled a striking couture showcase titled “The Good and Evil.”

Founded by Dubai-based Filipino twin brothers Aaron and Ahqui Escatron Cadenas, the collection delved into the eternal contrast between light and darkness, translating humanity’s inner conflict into sculptural silhouettes, intricate textures, and powerful symbolism. Presented at the prestigious fashion show held in the UAE from Oct. 26–28, the showcase stood out for its seamless blend of spirituality, structure, and storytelling.

According to Aaronic Atelier, the collection tells “a couture narrative where two creations stand in divine opposition—Good and Evil, light and shadow, destruction and rebirth.” Each piece, they said, “speaks not merely through fabric, but through the soul it represents.”

The black couture gown, detailed with circular obsidian elements, embodied the corruption of thought and the seductive nature of temptation. Its angular shoulders and form-fitting silhouette exuded power and intensity—a visual embodiment of sin and the allure of darkness.

“Its sculptural form exudes both beauty and danger, the elegance of power when detached from grace. It is the manifestation of the human fall, where brilliance becomes shadow,” the atelier described.

In contrast, the white couture pieces evoked purity and transcendence. One gown, with delicately pleated layers that seemed to hover, flowed like gentle ripples of light—a graceful dance of motion.

Another creation, featuring wing-like extensions, suggested a divine rebirth, as if the fabric itself had awakened in transformation. Adorned with pearls—symbols of wisdom forged through time and struggle—the ensemble radiated themes of healing, grace, and renewal.

Now in its 12th edition, Fashion Factor serves as a premier platform for emerging and established designers around the world to showcase innovation, connect with industry leaders, and celebrate the ever-evolving global fashion scene.

Aaronic Atelier, which previously won Best Haute Couture at the Fashion Factor 2nd Edition, continues to raise the bar for Filipino artistry on the international stage—proving once again that Filipino creativity not only shines but transcends boundaries.