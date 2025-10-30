Shukran Festival 2025 returns to Sharjah this November with month-long activities

Shukran Festival is set to return for its third year as a tribute of thanksgiving to the UAE, bringing together families, youth, artists, and community leaders from across the Emirates for a series of cultural and community activities.

Taking place at Sahara Centre Sharjah every weekend from November 15 to December 13, 2025, the festival, which will coincide with the country’s 54th National Day, will feature a range of activities that promote youth engagement, cultural exchange, and community connection.

“It’s inspiring to see how Shukran has evolved into a platform for the youth to lead, express and connect. The Prince and Princess of Shukran search is not about beauty — it’s about character, compassion and confidence,” Josie Conlu, Community Champion and Co-Producer of the event, said.

One of the main highlights is The Search for the Prince and Princess of Shukran, a youth pageant for participants aged 15 to 20 from diverse nationalities, promoting health, well-being, confidence, character, and community spirit.

Other activities include Band Jamboree, showcasing youth bands from across the UAE, and a mix of cultural and modern performances that reflect the country’s diverse communities. Kapamilya artist Bela Padilla will appear as a special guest during the Grand Coronation Night on December 13 to cap off the event.

“Shukran has grown into a tradition that unites people from all walks of life. As we celebrate our third year, we’re putting the spotlight on Youth Health and Well-Being — because empowered, healthy youth build empowered communities,” Elena C. Cruz, Founder and CEO of Infinite Communities, said.

Organized by Infinite Communities in partnership with Manny Johnson Production, The Filipino Channel (TFC), Sahara Centre, and Penz Global, the festival aims to provide opportunities for youth leadership, creative expression, and community engagement.