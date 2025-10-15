Kathryn Bernardo faces backlash after winning ‘Most Influential Celebrity’ award

Actress Kathryn Bernardo has drawn mixed reactions online after receiving the Most Influential Celebrity Award at the 11th EdukCircle Awards, with some netizens questioning her silence on government corruption issues despite her wide influence.

Social media users criticized Bernardo for allegedly “not using her platform” to speak out about ongoing corruption scandals that have prompted several celebrities to express their views publicly.

During her acceptance speech, Bernardo acknowledged the importance of the youth in advocating for positive change.

“Salamat sa mga naniniwala, and sana magtulungan tayong lahat para maging maganda ang kinabukasan ng Pilipinas,” she said.

While Bernardo herself has not commented on the recent corruption controversies, her family reportedly joined the nationwide anti-corruption protest on September 21 by distributing food packs and bottled water to rally participants.

Bernardo shares the Most Influential Celebrity title with Anne Curtis, Marian Rivera, and Dingdong Dantes.