Mika Salamanca admits giving up U.S. green card, car for love

Pinoy Big Brother big winner and content creator Mika Salamanca surprised fans after candidly admitting one of the “stupidest” things she did for love.

In a recent interview, Mika revealed that she once gave up her U.S. green card and even traded her car for a plane ticket back to the Philippines just to see her first boyfriend.

“Sinurender ko ‘yung green card ko,” Mika said, laughing as she looked back at her decision. “Isa pa, pinagpalit ko ‘yung sasakyan sa plane ticket pauwi ng Pilipinas para makita ko ‘yung first boyfriend ko.”

Her honest confession quickly went viral, sparking both amusement and sympathy among netizens.

