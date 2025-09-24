Heart Evangelista skips fashion week amid PH issues

Kapuso actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista announced that she will not be attending the Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Week scheduled from September 11 to October 7 in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

In an Instagram Live, Evangelista said her decision was influenced by the current issues facing the Philippines, stressing that she chose to prioritize solidarity with her fellow Filipinos.

“I’m sorry to my fans that I’m not going to fashion week. I know that you guys say laban–– I really appreciate you but honestly, I don’t think it’s the right time for anyone, especially from our country, to be going to fashion week because I think we need to be here,” she shared.

Evangelista, who has consistently attended Fashion Week over the years and is often tapped by global brands, revealed that she earns around ₱2 million per show.

She emphasized that attending Fashion Week is part of her work, not just for leisure, and admitted she would incur losses by not participating this season.

The Kapuso star also addressed criticisms against her profession, saying she remains proud of her work and grateful to both local and international brands that continue to support her despite her absence.

In the same broadcast, Evangelista expressed her frustration over corruption in the country and joined the call for accountability and justice.