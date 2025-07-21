TJ Monterde’s ‘Sarili Nating Mundo’ concert sets record, new benchmark for Filipino shows in Dubai

In a city known for world-class performances, it’s not every day that a Filipino concert stirs the hearts of thousands and becomes the center of conversation.

That’s exactly what happened at TJ Monterde’s Sarili Nating Mundo concert in Dubai — a night that brought together voices, stories, and emotions in one powerful celebration of Original Pilipino Music (OPM).

A record-breaking night for OPM

As part of his world tour held at Coca-Cola Arena on July 13, Monterde’s first solo concert in the UAE proved to be a game-changer and record-breaker for Filipino music events in the region.

On the first day of ticket release alone, the concert shattered expectations — over 4,000 tickets were sold in just 24 hours, making it the highest-selling Filipino concert ever during launch day at the venue.

“It wasn’t easy to fill the venue as it is considered to be one of the largest indoor venues in the entire Middle East, but we managed to sell out 100% of tickets weeks before the concert,” said Mr. Rami Hajjar, owner of D&R Events, the organizer of the concert.

“The entire D&R Events is just thankful for all the love and support,” Ms. Donna Hajjar added.

This feat did not go unnoticed by the Coca-Cola Arena Management, who awarded the team with a Sold-Out Plaque and described the event as “one of the most successful concerts ever held” in the arena’s history.

A show that spoke to every OFW

One moment you’re laughing, the next you’re giddy with excitement, and before you know it, you’re wiping away tears.

That’s the kind of emotional ride Monterde took the audience on, from start to finish, he poured his heart into every performance, captivating fans with his vocals and genuine connection.

He even stepped off stage four times to interact directly with the crowd — granting one lucky fan’s wish for a hug.

Adding more power to the stage was his equally talented wife and special guest, Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan, whose iconic renditions, jaw-dropping vocal runs, and quick-witted banters had the entire arena on their feet.

Interestingly, the show also drew non-Filipino attendees, proving that great music transcends language and culture.

The audience said it best — “We have unimaginably expected a lot, but it exceeded our expectations,” shared Bethoven Filomeno, an educator and photographer.

For others, like Marko Caculba, an account manager and a frequent concertgoer, it was “by far one of the best concerts I have watched. SNM has definitely elevated Filipino concert scene.”

“One of the best concerts ever. Kudos to TJ, KZ, Direk John Prats, and the entire team involved,” said Mary Mayumi Cruz, events host, influencer, and clients service manager.

Top-tier production

What made the show stand out even more was its world-class production, thoughtfully crafted to elevate the entire experience.

With creative direction by actor-director John Prats of Cornerstone Entertainment, the immersive setup and emotional atmosphere left a strong impression. Massive LED screens, synced wristbands, and live camera close-ups ensured that every emotion was captured and the entire audience felt connected no matter where they were seated.

“This is the most successful one I’ve seen — not just in terms of numbers but also the positive reviews and feedback,” said freelance eventologist and architect Ryan Banks, who has handled multiple concerts in Dubai. “Iba ang galing nina TJ, KZ, Direk John, and the entire prod team. Cornerstone management and D&R events are really exceptional.”

“I enjoyed it a lot. Grabe, sobrang ganda. It inspired more to do the best in my craft. Ang galing ni TJ and KZ,” film and show director Direk Brilliant Juan said.

Love was in the air, literally

One of the most unforgettable moments of the night happened during the crowd favorite, Palagi — often dubbed “every couple’s national anthem.”

Multiple marriage proposals took place as TJ and KZ performed their emotional duet, turning the night into a shared milestone for many.

“It was an unforgettable experience, filled with heartfelt moments and powerful performances both from TJ and KZ, in every song they told us stories, which made us feel that we’re part of it,” Kevin Narvate, a certified accountant said. “Hindi tinipid ang production.”

“The performance, story, and direction was on point. It was like we were on a roller coaster ride of emotions,” said Dennis Joseph, a marketing manager who also witnessed the concert.

Healing and comfort for overseas Filipinos

Sarili Nating Mundo became a night of healing for overseas Filipinos. The songs, stories, and emotions shared reminded the audience of home, bringing comfort and joy to a community that often yearns for connection.

As fans continue to share snippets and stories online, one thing is clear: TJ Monterde’s first solo concert in Dubai is just the beginning. And with calls for a return already echoing across social media, Filipino music lovers in the region are hoping this isn’t the last they’ll see of TJ and KZ on the big stage.

The event truly raised the bar for Filipino concerts in Dubai, showing that OPM, when done with heart and passion, can truly make its mark even globally.