Brent Manalo, Mika Salamanca named Big Winner Duo of ‘PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition’

Emotions ran high inside the iconic yellow house as Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca were officially crowned the Big Winner duo of “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” during the grand finale aired live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Overwhelmed with emotion, both Brent and Mika teared up as their names were announced, marking the end of their unforgettable journey in Kuya’s house. The pair emerged as fan favorites early on, captivating audiences with their sincere friendship, teamwork, and growth throughout the season.

The duo secured the top spot after garnering 33.03 percent of the total votes, becoming the first-ever big winners of the historic “Kapamilya-Kapuso” collab edition of the reality series.

Manalo and Salamanca will be bringing home their P1 million pesos each as their prize.

The Celebrity Collab Edition introduced a twist where housemates competed in pairs, facing challenges and evictions as duos. Brent and Mika consistently impressed both Kuya and the viewers, showing resilience and authenticity that resonated with fans across the country.

Joining the Big Winner duo in the final lineup were the following:

🥈 2nd Big Placer: RAWI – the tandem of Ralph De Leon and Will Ashley.

🥉 3rd Big Placer: CharEs – comprised of Charlie Fleming and Esnyr Ranollo

🏅 4th Big Placer: AzVer – the duo of AZ Martinez and River Joseph.

“Hindi sapat ang salitang salamat, mahal ko kayo, para i-describe ang nararamdaman namin ngayon”

Mika said.

“Basta puso ang lumalaban, walang imposible,” said Brent.

The hashtag #PBBCollabTheBigNight quickly trended nationwide, with fans flooding social media to celebrate their favorite housemates.