EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Winwyn Marquez reflects on Miss Universe PH 2025 journey: “Motherhood doesn’t end dreams”

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin19 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: @teresitassen/IG

A proud mother and beauty queen, newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025 1st Runner-Up Winwyn Marquez of Muntinlupa took to Instagram to share her thoughts after her emotional pageant journey, calling it a “beautiful surprise” she never expected.

In a heartfelt post, Winwyn opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of preparing for the competition—balancing the highs and doubts while embracing her identity as a mother. “This was never just about a crown,” she wrote. “It was about proving something to myself and others—that motherhood doesn’t end dreams.”

Marquez, who previously made history as the first Filipina to win Reina Hispanoamericana in 2017, returned to the national stage this year with a renewed sense of purpose. Her comeback was widely applauded, with many praising her elegance, confidence, and message of empowerment for mothers across the country.

“To everyone who stood by me, thank you for believing in me even when I doubted myself,” she wrote. “Pilipinas, maraming maraming salamat—and to the Universe… thank you for making this happen.”

Winwyn joins Maria Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon, who was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025. Manalo will represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winwyn Marquez (@teresitassen)

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin19 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

470166372 122129431046482098 8524862327744645087 n

NNIC moves to clear 27 abandoned aircraft at NAIA to boost safety, efficiency

18 mins ago
KELA Template 65

2 killed, including 5-year-old daughter of OFW, in SUV crash at NAIA

43 mins ago
KELA Template 64

Vice Ganda backs Abalos for Senate: ‘Kesa naman yung mga walang kwenta ang pumasok sa top 12’

2 hours ago
Ahtisa Manalo

Ahtisa Manalo to represent PH in Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

23 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button