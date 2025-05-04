Winwyn Marquez reflects on Miss Universe PH 2025 journey: “Motherhood doesn’t end dreams”

A proud mother and beauty queen, newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025 1st Runner-Up Winwyn Marquez of Muntinlupa took to Instagram to share her thoughts after her emotional pageant journey, calling it a “beautiful surprise” she never expected.

In a heartfelt post, Winwyn opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of preparing for the competition—balancing the highs and doubts while embracing her identity as a mother. “This was never just about a crown,” she wrote. “It was about proving something to myself and others—that motherhood doesn’t end dreams.”

Marquez, who previously made history as the first Filipina to win Reina Hispanoamericana in 2017, returned to the national stage this year with a renewed sense of purpose. Her comeback was widely applauded, with many praising her elegance, confidence, and message of empowerment for mothers across the country.

“To everyone who stood by me, thank you for believing in me even when I doubted myself,” she wrote. “Pilipinas, maraming maraming salamat—and to the Universe… thank you for making this happen.”

Winwyn joins Maria Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon, who was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025. Manalo will represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant later this year.