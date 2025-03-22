Neri Naig Breaks silence after court dismisses charges

Weeks after the Pasay courts dismissed the syndicated estafa and Securities Regulation Code violation charges against her, Neri Naig has spoken out about her ordeal.

In an Instagram post, Neri shared images of herself being escorted by Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel during her detention in November 2024. She also posted her lawyers’ statement confirming the court’s decision to drop the charges.

“Hindi ko talaga inakala na mapapasama ako sa Most Wanted sa Pilipinas,” she wrote on Instagram.

Reflecting on the experience, Neri admitted she never imagined being labeled a fugitive. “Tinawag akong magnanakaw, manloloko, at scammer. Never naman akong nagtago. Palagi nga akong nasa palengke, sa mga talks, at kahit saan pa—I have always been visible, hindi lang sa social media,” she said.

Though she has chosen to stay silent until now, she described the experience as a nightmare she will never forget.

Neri acknowledged the judgment she faced but emphasized that she refused to let anger or pain define her. She expressed gratitude to those who stood by her, calling them her “Army of Angels” during the storm.

In the comments, she also praised her husband, Chito Miranda, for his unwavering support, crediting his love for giving her hope through the darkest times.

Neri’s legal troubles stemmed from her past involvement with Dermacare Beyond Skin Care Solutions, a company flagged by the Securities and Exchange Commission for unauthorized investment solicitation. She had been an endorser and franchisee since 2020 but cut ties with the company in 2023.