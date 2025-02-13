How do Pinoys show love? Survey reveals ‘Acts of Service’ as top love language

This Valentine’s Day, don’t just wait for flowers and chocolates. Look out for the little things—like that cup of coffee someone made for you or your laundry suddenly folded. That’s love, Pinoy style!

According to a national Social Weather Survey conducted from December 12-18, 2024, ‘Acts of Service’ has emerged as the most common love language among Filipinos, with 67% of adult Filipinos revealing this as their top love language.

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,160 adult Filipinos nationwide—1,080 from Balance Luzon (Luzon outside Metro Manila), and 360 each from Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Coming in second place are “words of affirmation” and “quality time,” both tied at 51%. After all, what’s more “kilig” than hearing “I’m proud of you” or spending meaningful, uninterrupted time with your special someone?

“Gift-giving” follows with 33%, while “physical touch” rounds out the list at 29%.

But what is a love language?

It is how people give and receive love—it’s the way they express care and affection to others. These are categorized into five unique styles: Acts of Service, Words of Affirmation, Quality Time, Gift-Giving, and Physical Touch.

For most Pinoys, love isn’t just spoken—it’s shown through thoughtful, everyday gestures like cooking a favorite meal, running errands, picking up parcels, or even carrying someone’s heavy bags. These simple acts prove that love isn’t always about grand romantic gestures—it’s about effort and care in the little things.

So, remember: love doesn’t always come wrapped in ribbons or spelled out in words. Sometimes, those small acts of care and kindness might just be someone’s way of saying, “I love you.”