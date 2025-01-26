Manila declares three-day mourning for Gloria Romero

The City of Manila has announced a three-day mourning period from January 26 to 28 following the death of Gloria Romero, the beloved “Queen of Philippine Cinema.”

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan emphasized that while work and classes will continue as usual, the period will serve as a tribute to Romero’s lasting legacy in Filipino culture and performing arts.

In a statement, Mayor Lacuna-Pangan encouraged flag ceremonies on January 27 to include prayers for Romero, her family, and admirers.

She also highlighted the actress’ immense contribution to Filipino cinema, reflecting the city’s deep gratitude for Romero’s influential career.

Romero, who passed away at 91 on January 24, enjoyed a career that spanned over seven decades. Her final film appearance was in 2018’s Rainbow’s Sunset’ where she earned a Best Actress award for her portrayal of Sylvia.

