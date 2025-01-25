Philippine cinema legend Gloria Romero passes away at 91

Movie and television icon Gloria Romero passes away on January 25, 2025, at the age of 91.

Her daughter, Maritess Gutierrez, confirmed her death on Facebook.

“In this time of loss, our family deeply appreciates the support, prayers, sympathy, all the lovely messages and heartfelt condolences that we’ve received,” Gutierrez wrote on social media.

“She will surely be missed dearly,” she added.

Romero’s wake is set at the Arlington Memorial Chapel in Quezon City.

Romero, one of the highest-paid actresses of the 1950s, graced over 250 films and TV productions, earning her the title of the “First Lady of Philippine Cinema.”

She was a star in some of the best movies in Philippine films, including Nagbabagang Luha (1988), Tanging Yaman (2000), and Magnifico (2003).

She has also numerous awards in her name, including FAMAS Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards, Gawad Urian Awards, Film Academy of the Philippines’ Luna Awards, and many more.