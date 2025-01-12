Taylor Swift named as Billboard’s top artist of 21st century

American superstar Taylor Swift has reached another historic milestone in her career, earning the title “Top Artist of the 21st Century” by Billboard.

This recognition ranks artists based on their performance on the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Hot 100 songs chart from 2000 to 2024.

Since making her Billboard chart debut in 2006 with her first single, “Tim McGraw,” the then-16-year-old country artist turned global pop sensation has reached unprecedented heights, breaking records even after nearly two decades.

Swift holds the record for having the most albums ranked as No. 1 among female artists, with 14 topping the Billboard 200, and currently has 12 hits that ranked first on the Hot 100 to her name.

In November 2022, the 14-time Grammy winner became the first artist to claim the top 10 spots on the Hot 100, with songs from her album Midnights. She surpassed her own record in May 2024 when her album The Tortured Poets Department dominated the top 14 on the same chart.

Adding to her accolades, the pop star is also the first artist to top Billboard’s year-end Top Artists chart four times, achieving this in 2009, 2015, 2023, and 2024.

In December 2024, her record-breaking The Eras tour wrapped up in Vancouver, Canada, earning over $2 billion in ticket sales and setting a Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing concert tour ever.

