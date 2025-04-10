More families displaced as Kanlaon eruption triggers ashfall, emergency response

More residents in Western Visayas have been displaced following Kanlaon Volcano’s latest “moderately explosive eruption,” government officials confirmed.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), over 130 additional families were affected, raising the total to more than 8,000 families or over 25,000 individuals. Across Western and Central Visayas, the total number of affected people has reached 48,850, with many still relying on temporary shelters since the eruption.

Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said that while the number of displaced families slightly increased, sufficient relief supplies are ready. “We have over 2.6 million family food packs (FFPs) and prepositioned non-food items across our warehouses nationwide to support affected LGUs,” Dumlao said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has issued a call for volunteers to assist in assembling food packs for evacuees.

In Western Visayas, the Office of Civil Defense deployed fire trucks from nearby towns to help clear thick volcanic ash that blanketed 12 barangays in La Carlota City.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has maintained Alert Level 3 over Mt. Kanlaon, indicating ongoing magmatic unrest. Authorities continue to warn the public against entering the six-kilometer permanent danger zone around the volcano.