Rufa Mae Quinto denies fraud accusations: ‘I am also a victim’

Actress-comedian Rufa Mae Quinto has denied allegations of her involvement in a scam, stating her willingness to cooperate with authorities to resolve the issue.

Quinto’s lawyer Atty. Mary Louise Reyes recently confirmed to the media that the actress has been issued a warrant of arrest and faces 14 counts of violation under Section 8 of the Securities Regulation Code.

“I have no connection whatsoever to any fraudulent activity and I categorically deny these baseless accusations. If anything I am also a victim and I am determined to seek justice,” Quinto said in a statement.

The charges are reportedly linked to cases filed against the skincare company Dermacare.

“Over the years, I have worked tirelessly to build my career and maintain my untarnished reputation, which is rooted in integrity and dedication. As a public figure, I have always demonstrated professionalism, transparency, and respect for the people and brands I work with,” Quinto added.

She also said that she is willing to cooperate with the authorities regarding the matter.

“I will cooperate fully with the authorities and face this issue through the proper legal forum. Rest assured, I will fight for my name and reputation,” Quinto said.