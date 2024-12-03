EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Rufa Mae Quinto denies fraud accusations: ‘I am also a victim’

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin41 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: Rufa Mae Quinto/IG

Actress-comedian Rufa Mae Quinto has denied allegations of her involvement in a scam, stating her willingness to cooperate with authorities to resolve the issue.

Quinto’s lawyer Atty. Mary Louise Reyes recently confirmed to the media that the actress has been issued a warrant of arrest and faces 14 counts of violation under Section 8 of the Securities Regulation Code.

“I have no connection whatsoever to any fraudulent activity and I categorically deny these baseless accusations. If anything I am also a victim and I am determined to seek justice,” Quinto said in a statement.

The charges are reportedly linked to cases filed against the skincare company Dermacare.

“Over the years, I have worked tirelessly to build my career and maintain my untarnished reputation, which is rooted in integrity and dedication. As a public figure, I have always demonstrated professionalism, transparency, and respect for the people and brands I work with,” Quinto added.

She also said that she is willing to cooperate with the authorities regarding the matter.

“I will cooperate fully with the authorities and face this issue through the proper legal forum. Rest assured, I will fight for my name and reputation,” Quinto said.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin41 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Harry Roque 1

Bureau of Immigration: Harry Roque may have illegally left PH

53 mins ago
Screenshot 2024 12 03 124409

DMW unveils new logo designed by an OFW from the UAE

4 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 12 03 122615

Harry Roque files counter-affidavit from Abu Dhabi on qualified human trafficking complaint

5 hours ago
Al Sayegh Marcos

UAE Minister of State says PH a ‘key strategic partner’ during Marcos’ visit

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button