Anthony Jennings confirms split with non-showbiz girlfriend; denies involvement of Maris Racal

“Can’t Buy Me Love” actor Anthony Jennings has confirmed that he and his non-showbiz girlfriend, Jam Villanueva, ended their relationship months ago.

In an interview, Jennings explained that he chose to keep the breakup private as Villanueva is not part of the entertainment industry.

“Hiwalay na kami. Ngayon ko lang din sasabihin. Months ago na nung naghiwalay kami ni Jam. Personal din kasi yung issues namin and si Jamela naman kasi, hindi naman siya artista kaya kini-keep kong pribado,” he said.

Jennings also clarified that his onscreen partner, Maris Racal, had no involvement in the split, urging fans to stop dragging her into the issue.

“Request ko lang din sa lahat syempre na ginugulo ‘yung ibang tao, si Jam naman, hindi naman siya artista, pribado ‘yung buhay niya. Sa akin naman, ako ‘yung may pagkukulang doon, problema ko ‘yun, dapat kong ayusin ‘yun magisa,” he said.

“Sa lahat ng mga nanggugulo rin sa dalawa, kay Maris din, nadadamay si Maris, magkaibigan lang po kami. Sana matigil na yung mga ganun,” Jennings added.

Speculation about the breakup grew after Villanueva’s cryptic social media posts about cheating and betrayal caught the attention of netizens.

In July, Racal called it quits with Rico Blanco after five years of being in a relationship.