Maris Racal, Rico Blanco silent amid ‘cheating’ controversy

Maris Racal and her on-screen partner, Anthony Jennings, have become the focus of intense social media scrutiny after Jamela Villanueva, Anthony’s ex-girlfriend, exposed the alleged cheating of the two on her Instagram Stories. Despite the controversy, Maris and her former beau Rico Blanco remain silent on the issue, opting not to address it publicly.

Late Tuesday evening, Jamela took to Instagram to share private conversations between Maris and Anthony. In her post, she expressed that she wanted to share her truth, stating that the matter is “not just about her but about protecting the people she loves the most.” She also said she remained quiet to protect Anthony “out of respect.”

“When Maris came into the picture, I was genuinely happy for you both. I even chose to be supportive, despite the red flags I couldn’t ignore. I respected your craft. I believed in you both. But betrayal like this cuts deep,” Jamela, Anthony’s girlfriend of seven years, wrote. “This is my truth, and sharing it is my way of moving forward — not with anger but with strength, hope and the belief that better days are ahead,” she explained.

The first screenshots revealed conversations between Maris and Anthony from back in June, when the “MaThon” brand was launched. The subsequent images showed more of their conversations that implied Anthony’s alleged dishonesty towards Jamela.

Amid growing curiosity from netizens, Maris has remained quiet and disabled the comment sections on her social media accounts. Her management has yet to issue an official statement.

Rico has also remained silent on the matter. On the same day as the exposé, his Instagram page featured only photos from his recent shows.

In July, Maris announced that she and Rico had ended their five-year relationship, clarifying that no third party was involved.

Meanwhile, Anthony announced his breakup with Jamela just last week, denying any involvement from Maris.

