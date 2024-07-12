EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Maris Racal confirms breakup with Rico Blanco

Photo courtesy: @ricoblanco100, @mariesteller / IG

Kapamilya star Maris Racal has confirmed that she and Rico Blanco called it quits and ended their three-year relationship.

“Rico and I are over,” said Racal. She said that the decision is still fresh.

“It’s fresh. It’s been three weeks,” she added. Racal did not expound on the cause of their breakup.

“Loneliest, emptiest weeks I’ve ever experienced in my life,” she added.

The two went public about their relationship in May 2021. She and Blanco had an age gap of 25 years. The two collaborated on a song and have been visible in many public events.

Blanco has yet to issue a statement about their breakup.

