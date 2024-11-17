Chelsea Manalo is first Miss Universe-Asia

Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo may not have taken home the crown at the 73rd Miss Universe competition, but she made history by being the first to receive the Miss Universe – Asia title.

The announcement was made during the inaugural press conference of the newly crowned Miss Universe, Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig.

Along with Chelsea, the other Continental Queens who received their respective titles and sashes after the competition are Finland’s Matilda Wirtavuori (Europe and Middle East), Peru’s Tatiana Calmell (Americas), and Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina (Africa and Oceania). They will act as ambassadors for their respective continents, fulfilling a role akin to that of the reigning Miss Universe.

Chelsea Manalo’s Miss Universe 2024 journey came to an end when she failed to advance to the competition’s Top 12.

A total of 125 candidates competed for the title of Miss Universe 2024. This year’s winner is the first from Denmark, marking an end to an eight-year drought for Europe.