Victoria Theilvig from Denmark crowned Miss Universe 2024

Victoria Theilvig from Denmark has been crowned Miss Universe 2024, outshining contestants from over 120 countries during the grand finale held in Mexico City on Sunday.

Her victory marks the first Miss Universe win for Denmark and ends an eight-year drought for Europe, with the last crown won by France in 2016.

Theilvig, a former professional dancer and entrepreneur, started her own eyelash extension business at just 16 years old.

She describes herself as a creative individual driven by her three key advocacies: animal protection, mental health, and volunteer work.

“To win the crown for Denmark means everything to me,” she said in her acceptance speech. “This is what I have been working for my whole life. I want to make history not only for Denmark, which has never had a Miss Universe crown before, but also for Europe.”

Theilvig emphasized her dedication to the competition, sharing how she prepared extensively to achieve her lifelong dream.

“I have been traveling around the world to prepare for this final moment because I believe we need to bring a little of everything from all over the world to create a 360-degree package for Miss Universe.”

She also expressed her desire to showcase Europe’s potential in the realm of pageantry, saying, “I wish to show the world that Europe can stand out as much as any other region.”

Top 5 Finalists:

1. 1st Runner-Up: Nigeria

2nd Runner-Up: Mexico

3rd Runner-Up:Thailand

4th Runner-Up: Venezuela