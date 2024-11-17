EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Chelsea Manalo ends Miss Universe journey, Philippines misses Top 12

Chelsea Manalo’s Miss Universe 2024 journey came to an end on Sunday, November 17, after she failed to advance to the competition’s Top 12.

Manalo, representing the Philippines, made it to the semi-finals alongside 29 other candidates. She showcased her “Tampisaw Walk” during the swimsuit competition, wearing a lilac two-piece swimsuit paired with a sheer golden cape.

Her unique walk, inspired by OPM band Lola Amour’s song ‘Raining in Manila’ featured a subtle foot drag that earned admiration during the national pageant. Despite her efforts, Manalo fell short of advancing to the next round.

Top 12 Miss Universe 2024 Finalists

The candidates who moved forward to the evening gown competition are:

– Bolivia: Juliana Barrientos Gaidrikh

– Mexico: Maria Fernanda Beltran

– Venezuela: Ileana Marquez Pedroza

– Argentina: Magali Benejam

– Puerto Rico: Jennifer Colin Alvarado

-Nigeria: Chidimma Adetshina

– Russia: Valentina Alekseeva

– Chile: Emilia Dides

– Thailand: Opal Suchata Chuangsri

– Denmark: Victoria Kjær Theilvig

– Canada: Ashley Callingbull

– Peru: Tatiana Calmell del Solar

The Top 12 finalists are set to compete in the evening gown round as the pageant continues in Mexico City.

While the Philippines did not secure a spot in the final round this year, Chelsea Manalo’s unique performance and passion for representing the country left a mark on the competition.

