Miss Grand Myanmar returns 2nd runner-up crown, claims Best in National Costume and Country’s Power of the Year awards should be hers

Miss Grand Myanmar Thae Su Nyein, the second runner-up of Miss Grand International 2024, announced that she is returning her crown.

This follows her much-talked-about outbursts during the coronation night of the beauty pageant on October 25 in Bangkok, Thailand.

During her livestream on Facebook, Thae publicly stated that she made the decision to give up her title because she feels she did not receive what she deserved. She clarified that it’s not about the winner’s crown, but rather the two special awards she was hoping to achieve.

She was referring to the Best in National Costume awards, which were given to Brazil, Ecuador, and Honduras, as well as the Country’s Power of the Year award, which went to Thailand.

“I’m not controlled by anyone. I just take my own decision. I gave back my second runner-up crown just because of we don’t got [sic] what we deserved. Our National Costume prize. Our Country Power. Not the winner crown,” Thae said, noting that she was not blaming “her sisters.”

“I love India. I love the Philippines. They are my best sisters of all the [sic] time.”

She also explained that the reason she cried after the coronation night was that she felt sorry for her fellow Burmese people who supported her throughout her Miss Grand International journey.

“So I started crying because I feel sorry for them, I feel sad for them, not because I don’t [sic] get the winner crown,” the 18-year-old beauty queen said. “I’m not fighting for the winner crown, I’m fighting for my country.”

In a recent development, it was reported that Miss Grand International President Nawat Itsaragrisil has issued a lifetime ban on Myanmar due to a “lack of sportsmanship and business credibility.”

“What makes her so delusional? If she wants first place and must have it, I suggest she create her own pageant so she can win every title,” Nawat was quoted as saying at a press conference.

After the Miss Grand International 2024 pageant, Myanmar’s National Director, Htoo Ant Lwin, was seen in several online videos aggressively removing the crown and sash from Thae. Htoo later stated during his livestream that the pageant results were allegedly unfair to Thae and that Myanmar would no longer participate in the pageant.

“I’m calm now. Will you re-sign the contract?” he said shortly afterward.

