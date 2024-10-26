EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

CJ Opiaza shines as 1st Runner-Up at Miss Grand International 2024; India’s Rachel Gupta wins crown

Screengrab from GrandTV YouTube

Filipina beauty queen CJ Opiaza claimed the 1st runner-up spot at the Miss Grand International 2024 pageant, held Friday night at MGI Hall, Bravo BKK in Bangkok, Thailand.

India’s Rachel Gupta was crowned Miss Grand International 2024.

The runners-up following CJ include Myanmar in 2nd place, France in 3rd, and Brazil in 4th. During the question and answer round, CJ was the first contestant to respond.

When asked about the most critical global issue and her proposed solution, CJ highlighted the need to end war and violence, emphasizing compassion.

“The most pressing issue we have today is the presence of war and violence. We see people dying, children suffering, and dreams shattered. Our differences divide us, but I urge everyone to leave this place with more kindness and respect,” she said, advocating for unity and humanity.

In the evening gown segment, CJ captivated the audience in a low-cut, silver sequin gown with a flowing white cape, designed by Filipino designer Mak Tumang.

She also impressed in the swimsuit portion, wearing a sleek white two-piece ensemble. The grand coronation capped off a spectacular night celebrating beauty, talent, and global camaraderie.

