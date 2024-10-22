Heart Evangelista breaks silence amid controversy with Pia Wurtzbach

Heart Evangelista has finally set the record straight about the ongoing controversy surrounding her and Pia Wurtzbach.

In a media interview, Evangelista clarified that there was no feud between her and the Miss Universe 2015.

“Woman to woman, I never had a problem with Pia. I was one of those who cheered for her in the past and I’d like to think that it was the same for her,” Evangelista said.

The fashion icon also reflected on how much she appreciated Wurtzbach using the hashtag #HeartMadeMeDoIt as she made her way into the fashion industry.

“But it’s the people that she chose to surround herself with, for specific reasons, that makes this whole thing problematic,” she added.

When asked what message she could give to Wurtzbach, Evangelista said: “Congratulations. You have what you needed. I wish you nothing but the best and good luck. Sana hindi mangyari sa’yo ‘yung nangyari sa akin.”

