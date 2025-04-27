A world in mourning: Hundreds of thousands gather for Pope Francis’ funeral

In a historic display of global mourning and unity, hundreds of thousands of faithful, dignitaries, and world leaders gathered at St. Peter’s Square to bid farewell to His Holiness Pope Francis.

Among those who paid their final respects were Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, joining heads of state, church leaders, and representatives from around the world.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 due to a cerebral stroke, coma, and irreversible cardiovascular collapse, according to the medical certificate published by the Vatican. His death marks the end of an extraordinary papacy defined by humility, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to the marginalized.

Elected on March 13, 2013, Pope Francis made history as the first Jesuit Pope, the first Latin American, and the first non-European pontiff in more than 1,200 years. Adopting the name Francis in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, he became a powerful symbol of the Church’s mission to serve the poor and advocate for justice.

The Filipino people remember Pope Francis fondly, especially for his Apostolic Visit to the Philippines in January 2015. There, he comforted victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) and celebrated the resilience and faith of Filipinos amidst hardship. His visit left a lasting imprint on the hearts of millions.

In solidarity with the global community’s mourning, President Marcos Jr. declared a period of national mourning in the Philippines through Proclamation No. 871, issued on April 23, 2025. The proclamation honors Pope Francis’ legacy until his burial.

Following the solemn funeral Mass, Pope Francis’ remains will be taken to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome for entombment—making him the first pope in over a century to be buried outside the Vatican grounds.

Throughout the funeral ceremonies, a palpable sense of loss transcended religious and national boundaries.

A poignant reflection described him as a rare spiritual force who saw dignity beyond denominations and called the world to choose compassion, courage, and action over apathy and applause.

Royalty, presidents, prime ministers, and countless ordinary faithful stood side by side under the solemn Roman skies, as Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re led the funeral Mass. In his homily, Cardinal Re prayed:

“Dear Pope Francis, now we ask you to pray for us. We ask you from heaven to bless the Church, bless Rome, bless the whole world, as you did last Sunday from the Lodge of this Basilica in the final embrace with God’s people—and at the same time symbolically with all mankind seeking truth with a sincere heart and carrying high the torch of hope.”

Today, the world bids farewell not only to a spiritual leader but to a beacon of hope who reminded humanity of its better angels. Pope Francis’ legacy will endure in every act of kindness, humility, and courage inspired by his life. —Alona Cochon