Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re calls for action on migrants, wars, and climate change at Pope Francis’ funeral

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, delivering the homily at Pope Francis’ funeral, called for urgent action on the issues that defined the late pontiff’s papacy, including the protection of migrants, the end of wars, and action on climate change.

These causes were central to Francis’ leadership and were highlighted during the funeral service, attended by hundreds of world leaders and millions watching globally.

Re, who spoke to a congregation that included U.S. President Donald Trump, reiterated one of Pope Francis’ strongest criticisms of the American leader, urging the world to “build bridges, not walls.”

This was a direct reference to the pope’s opposition to Trump’s policies on immigration, particularly his stance on deportations and the building of barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The pontiff and Trump had a longstanding clash over immigration issues. In 2016, Francis criticized Trump’s immigration proposals, stating that someone who focuses on building walls instead of bridges “is not Christian.” Trump, who was present at the funeral, responded by accusing the pope of questioning his faith.

The pope’s critique continued into Trump’s second term, calling his immigration policies a “disgrace.”

In his homily, Re also addressed the approximately 135 Catholic cardinals, who will soon enter a secret conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor.

Re’s words suggested that the future of the Church should be guided by the spirit of progress rather than retreat, underscoring that there was “no going back” from the direction Pope Francis set.

“Rich in human warmth and deeply sensitive to today’s challenges, Pope Francis truly shared the anxieties, sufferings, and hopes of our time,” Re said, emphasizing the pope’s ability to connect with people on a deeply personal level.

Pope Francis, who served as the first Latin American pope from 2013 until his death at age 88 earlier this week, left a profound impact on the Catholic Church and the world.

The funeral, held at St. Peter’s Basilica, was a meticulously planned ceremony that included Latin chants, strict seating arrangements, and traditional Catholic rites. The event drew a global audience, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and more than 50 other world leaders attending to pay their respects.

Re’s homily not only honored Pope Francis’ legacy but also served as a poignant reminder for world leaders and cardinals alike to continue striving toward peace, compassion, and global justice in the wake of the pope’s passing.