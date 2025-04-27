Filipino professionals unite at PBC Synergy 2025 in Dubai

Filipino professionals and entrepreneurs across the UAE gathered for an evening of connection and collaboration at the recently concluded PBC Synergy event held on April 25, 2025.

Organized by the Philippine Business Council – Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE), led by Chairwoman Architect Asiyah Monjardin, in collaboration with the Philippine Business Council Abu Dhabi, led by Chairman Prof. Gau Raganit, the event brought together two business councils for one purposeful night of speed networking, panel discussions, and synergy circles aimed at strengthening the Filipino business community.

The PBC Synergy 2025 marked a milestone as it was the first-ever collaboration between the PBC-DNE and PBC-Abu Dhabi, with participation from entrepreneurs across the UAE, including members of the PBC Al Ain.

Mariben Eustaquio, Business Events Director of PBC-DNE, officially opened the program, setting the tone for the evening. An inspirational message was delivered by Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Consul General of the Philippines in Dubai, encouraging attendees to continue building meaningful professional and business connections.

Serving as a keynote speaker, H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, congratulated the councils on this historic collaboration through a video message. Also present during the event was DTI Trade Commissioner Vyke Roaring.

Highlights of the program included the introduction of the PBC-DNE Board of Directors for 2025 and an engaging “Power Buddy Session” designed to foster deeper collaborations among participants.

A panel discussion also featured Prof. Gau Raganit, Chairman of PBC Abu Dhabi; Michael Da Costa, Vice Chairman of PBC-DNE; Asiyah Monjardin, Chairwoman of PBC-DNE; and Vener Sarmiento, Strategic Partner of PBC Abu Dhabi, who shared insights on collaboration and growth among Filipino business leaders.

PBC Synergy 2025 served as a platform for Filipino professionals and entrepreneurs across the UAE to connect, collaborate, and engage in discussions on business and community development.