Alden Richards pursues flight training at aviation school in Pampanga

Is Captain Alden Richards coming soon?

Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards revealed he is exploring the world of aviation, sharing on Instagram that he recently visited Alpha Aviation Group, a pilot training school based in Clark, Pampanga.

Richards posted photos of himself posing outside the training facility, holding an Alpha Aviation folder, and touring the training areas. One of the aircrafts in the background was marked “Ready for training.”

In his Instagram Stories, Richards excitedly shared that he successfully landed a plane through a flight simulator.

“Reaching new heights, one flight at a time,” he wrote in his caption.

Fellow celebrities Yasmien Kurdi, Aubrey Carampel, and Nelson Canlas expressed their excitement and support in the comments.

Aside from aviation, Richards has also been marking a new era in his life, recently embracing new hobbies like running and cycling.

He made his TV comeback earlier this year with his return to “All-Out Sundays” and is also set to host a new show on GMA Network.