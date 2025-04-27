Pope Francis laid to rest as mourners and world leaders gather at St. Peter’s Square

Pope Francis was laid to rest on Saturday, as hundreds of thousands of mourners and more than 50 world leaders gathered at St. Peter’s Square to honor the Catholic Church’s first Latin American pope and a beloved “pope among the people.”

The Vatican reported that about 250,000 people attended the funeral Mass, with some camping overnight to secure a place in the vast square. Among those present were U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who briefly met before the service — their first encounter since a tense meeting at the White House earlier this year.

The crowd erupted in applause as white-gloved pallbearers carried Pope Francis’ coffin out of St. Peter’s Basilica, followed by more than 200 red-robed cardinals. Applause broke out again after the two-hour Mass as the coffin was returned to the basilica.

In his homily, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re described Francis as a leader with “an open heart,” deeply committed to building a more compassionate and inclusive Church. “The Church is a home for all, a home with its doors always open,” Re said, prompting another round of applause from the crowd under bright blue skies.

Francis, who served for 12 years and passed away Monday at the age of 88, was remembered for steering the Catholic Church toward a greater embrace of diversity and openness, a legacy that drew tributes from across the world.

“I’m touched by how many people are here. It’s beautiful to see all these nationalities together,” said Jeremie Metais, 29, who traveled from Grenoble, France, to be part of the historic day.