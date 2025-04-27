Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Pope Francis laid to rest as mourners and world leaders gather at St. Peter’s Square

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

Pope Francis' coffin departed St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City following the conclusion of the funeral mass on Saturday, April 26, 2025. —Vatican Media

Pope Francis was laid to rest on Saturday, as hundreds of thousands of mourners and more than 50 world leaders gathered at St. Peter’s Square to honor the Catholic Church’s first Latin American pope and a beloved “pope among the people.”

The Vatican reported that about 250,000 people attended the funeral Mass, with some camping overnight to secure a place in the vast square. Among those present were U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who briefly met before the service — their first encounter since a tense meeting at the White House earlier this year.

The crowd erupted in applause as white-gloved pallbearers carried Pope Francis’ coffin out of St. Peter’s Basilica, followed by more than 200 red-robed cardinals. Applause broke out again after the two-hour Mass as the coffin was returned to the basilica.

In his homily, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re described Francis as a leader with “an open heart,” deeply committed to building a more compassionate and inclusive Church. “The Church is a home for all, a home with its doors always open,” Re said, prompting another round of applause from the crowd under bright blue skies.

Francis, who served for 12 years and passed away Monday at the age of 88, was remembered for steering the Catholic Church toward a greater embrace of diversity and openness, a legacy that drew tributes from across the world.

“I’m touched by how many people are here. It’s beautiful to see all these nationalities together,” said Jeremie Metais, 29, who traveled from Grenoble, France, to be part of the historic day.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 04 27 at 18.19.42 fc10c16c

Philippines showcases literary heritage at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025

2 hours ago
Sara Duterte 4 e1740894862371

Sara Duterte urges voters to abandon ‘bad habits’ in choosing leaders

6 hours ago
491898898 18137124094397868 293734255157309122 n

Chelsea Manalo, fellow Miss Universe Continental Queens wrap up Thailand trip

6 hours ago
KELA Template 51

Several dead, multiple injured after SUV rams into Filipino festival crowd in Vancouver

7 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button