Makeup artist Justin Soriano defends Pia Wurtzbach from ‘cheating, stolen contacts’ allegations

Photo courtesy: @justinlouisesoriano/IG

Makeup artist Justin Soriano came to Pia Wurtzbach’s defense amidst allegations that the Miss Universe 2015 had improperly obtained contacts to participate in fashion shows.

Soriano, part of Heart Evangelista’s former glam team, took to social media to address accusations against Wurtzbach, responding to a user who alleged that she had “cheated” and “stolen contacts.”

“Pia never ever stole any contacts or whatever. Lalo na kami. We are only glam team and hindi nga namin kilala or close mga PR. Also, PIA IS PIA! She has walked the runway in New York when she was Miss Universe. She already attended a lot of fashion shows in New York way back 2015! So that cheating thing is actually invented so people can draw hate towards Pia,” Soriano wrote.

The makeup artist noted that Wurtzbach is well-connected and does not need to steal contacts to be able to join such events.

“Buti na lang when brands hear or read these things, all the more they show love to Pia. The universe talaga is so powerful. You throw hate? The hate goes back to you! So sa dami na achieve ni @piawurtzbach, cheating and stealing? I mean, Jeremy and Pia is actually friends with Imran. Pia is also meeting Natalia Vodianova (wife of Dior’s CEO) whenever she’s in Paris. So why steal contacts when she is well connected naman,” he added.

The issue between Evangelista and Wurtzbach reignited after the latter posted a video announcing her attendance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Meanwhile, Evangelista has been invited but was not able to attend the fashion show. In an Instagram story, she said: “Thank you @victoriassecret for inviting me. I must stay home but thank YOU for the love.”

