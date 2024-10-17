EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘You haven’t seen anything yet’: Heart Evangelista shares sneak peek of ‘Heart World’

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado8 hours ago

Photo courtesy: iamhearte/IG

Fashion icon Heart Evangelista revealed a teaser for her new reality show, “Heart World,” set to premiere this month on GMA.

Despite her busy schedule, Heart managed to prepare materials for the upcoming TV project, according to a GMA report. She co-produced “Heart World” with the network.

In an Instagram story, the Kapuso actress posted a photo of her holding a clapperboard.

Photo courtesy: GMA Entertainment

Meanwhile, in a separate post, she wrote, “You haven’t seen anything yet,” hinting at what viewers can expect from the show.

Photo courtesy: GMA Entertainment

 

Related story: Heart Evangelista set to have own reality show in October

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

