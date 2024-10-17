‘You haven’t seen anything yet’: Heart Evangelista shares sneak peek of ‘Heart World’

Fashion icon Heart Evangelista revealed a teaser for her new reality show, “Heart World,” set to premiere this month on GMA.

Despite her busy schedule, Heart managed to prepare materials for the upcoming TV project, according to a GMA report. She co-produced “Heart World” with the network.

In an Instagram story, the Kapuso actress posted a photo of her holding a clapperboard.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, she wrote, “You haven’t seen anything yet,” hinting at what viewers can expect from the show.

