Heart Evangelista set to have own reality show in October

Photo courtesy: @iamhearte/IG

Fashion icon and Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista is making her comeback on the small screen with her own reality show!

Set to premiere this October, “Heart World” will allow viewers to witness the life of the global icon behind the glam, the GMA network announced.

The trailer features snippets of the artist attending fashion week, as well as glimpses into her private life with her new glam team and husband, Senator Chiz Escudero.

This marks Evangelista’s return after her TV series, I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, which concluded in 2022.

 

 

