Asia’s Soul Diva Jaya on a 3-day roadshow concert

During the 90’s, Filipino music hit us hard, especially because it gives us pangs of the heart.

The musical composition, including the melody, harmony, and arrangement, can create an emotional atmosphere that enhances the song’s impact.

Probably the lyrics relate to a major event that happened or is currently happening in your life, or maybe the lyrics are just so deep and emotional that they make you feel whatever the singer is feeling, even if it is completely unrelated to your life. That happens to us especially when we listen to Asia’s song Diva, Jaya.

Jaya’s career took off in the 1990s, with hits such as “Dahil Tanging Ikaw,” “Wala Na Bang Pag-ibig,” and “Laging Naroon Ka.” She has received numerous awards for her contributions to the Filipino music industry and is also a popular television personality, having appeared as a judge and performer on various TV programs.

The 90s was a time when love songs were less commercialized, and artists and songwriters poured genuine emotion into their work. This authenticity is one reason why many still recall these songs fondly, associating them with personal experiences and milestones.

Now she’s coming to Dubai for the first Filipino roadshow, which will start on November 29 at the Pakistani Auditorium, and continue on November 30 at Pixoul Gaming, a state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) and esports hub at Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, and on December 1 in Ras Al Khaimah at Club Cloud Nine, Al Hamra Industrial.

For the first time ever, the United Arab Emirates will experience a three-day roadshow from Asia’s Soul Diva Jaya together with the balladeers, Poppert Bernadas, from the second season of The Voice of the Philippines, and Geo Rebucas, Pilipinas Got Talent Season 3 Finalist.

Poppert successfully auditioned for Season 2 of ‘The Voice of the Philippines,’ demonstrating exceptional talent when he was mentored by Coach Sarah Geronimo. Bernadas is known for his powerful vocals and stage presence, which have led him to a successful career both in music and theater.

As a theater actor, he has been involved in notable productions such as Rak of Aegis, a long-running musical in the Philippines. He is also a member of the singing group The Company, which is known for its harmonious renditions of popular songs. Poppert has earned recognition for his versatility and dedication to both his musical and acting craft.

Meanwhile, Geo is a Filipino singer known for his incredible ability to imitate female vocalists, particularly Mariah Carey, earning him the nickname “The Male Mariah Carey of the Philippines.” He gained recognition as a finalist in Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011 with his powerful falsetto rendition of “Through the Rain” by Carey. His ability to switch between high and low ranges has made him a standout performer in both the Philippines and abroad.

Soul Serenade concert

This star-studded event is set to captivate audiences with its diverse range of musical performances, from soulful ballads to powerful pop renditions.

This combination of emotional honesty, melodic accessibility, and cultural significance has allowed 90s Tagalog love songs to stand the test of time.