Jo Koy among 355 passengers of PAL flight that made emergency landing in Tokyo

Courtesy: Jo Koy/IG

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy was one of the 355 passengers aboard a Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight that made an emergency landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

In an Instagram story, Jo Koy shared a video of himself with his family dining at a restaurant in Japan, saying, “We had to do an emergency landing in Tokyo, Japan.” He praised the PAL cabin crew, calling them “amazing” for how they handled the situation.

“The flight attendants on Philippine Airlines were amazing. You were amazing—above and beyond. You guys were pros,” he said, thanking them for staying calm during the incident.

Jo Koy also told his followers that they were safe and had a nine-hour layover before their next flight. “We’re gonna have some sake. I love you guys,” he said.

The PAL flight, PR102, left Manila for Los Angeles on Wednesday but was diverted to Haneda after smoke was detected in the cabin. PAL later explained that the smoke came from one of the aircraft’s two air conditioning units.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed that all 355 passengers and crew members were safe.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

