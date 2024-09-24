EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jasmin Bungay off to Albania for Miss Globe 2024

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago

Photo courtesy: @bbpilipinasofficial/IG

Jasmin Bungay, the reigning Binibining Pilipinas Globe, is gearing up for her exciting journey as she heads to Albania in preparation for the upcoming Miss Globe 2024.

In a series of posts, the Binibining Pilipinas official Facebook page shared some photos of Bungay, who is also a former overseas Filipino worker in Dubai, wearing a red modern Filipiniana at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“She’s off and ready to conquer the globe! Let’s wish Binibining Pilipinas Globe Jasmin Bungay good luck as she travels today to Albania for The Miss Globe 2024 on October 15!” the caption read.

Bungay won the Miss Globe Philippines title in July during the Binibining Pilipinas competition.

In an interview, Bungay said she was proud to carry the OFW community during the pageant and thanked the Filipino community in the UAE for their support.

Related story: Miss Globe PH Jasmin Bungay carries OFW community; thanks Dubai glam team

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Zanjoe

Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo are officially parents!

41 mins ago
biden sheikh

UAE President meets with US President Joe Biden; hold partnership talks at White House

2 hours ago
The Filipino Times Comelec strikes out inactive overseas voters 1

Comelec accredits 41 new party-list groups for 2025 elections

11 hours ago
DESERT CAMPING 1

5 stunning camping spots in the UAE

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button