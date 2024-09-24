Jasmin Bungay off to Albania for Miss Globe 2024

Jasmin Bungay, the reigning Binibining Pilipinas Globe, is gearing up for her exciting journey as she heads to Albania in preparation for the upcoming Miss Globe 2024.

In a series of posts, the Binibining Pilipinas official Facebook page shared some photos of Bungay, who is also a former overseas Filipino worker in Dubai, wearing a red modern Filipiniana at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“She’s off and ready to conquer the globe! Let’s wish Binibining Pilipinas Globe Jasmin Bungay good luck as she travels today to Albania for The Miss Globe 2024 on October 15!” the caption read.

Bungay won the Miss Globe Philippines title in July during the Binibining Pilipinas competition.

In an interview, Bungay said she was proud to carry the OFW community during the pageant and thanked the Filipino community in the UAE for their support.

